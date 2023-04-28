Dallas Officer, K-9 Shot Overnight in Pleasant Grove, Suspect Reportedly Killed

A Dallas police officer and K-9 were shot early Friday morning following up on reports of an earlier shooting in the Pleasant Grove neighborhood, according to multiple reports and confirmed by a Dallas Police Department spokesperson to the Observer. The injuries sustained by both the officer and K-9 were not life-threatening and both are being treated at area hospitals.
“On April 27, 2023, around 9:45 pm, Dallas Police were called to the 2900 block of Cypress Avenue for a family violence call,” according to a DPD statement. “The preliminary investigation determined the suspect shot two people at the home. The two victims were transported to a local hospital and are expected to survive.”
The officer was shot in the leg and shoulder around 2:30 a.m. while searching for the suspect, who had fled into a wooded area near Cypress Avenue and Briggs Street. DPD’s air unit was also assisting in the search at the time. Police say the officer discharged his weapon, hitting the suspect.
According to the police statement, the suspect’s condition is unknown, but WFAA reported that the suspect, who allegedly shot his mother and sister, was killed. WFAA also reported “that the officer who was shot is a 20-year veteran of the department. Him and the K-9 have been together for about two years, when the officer joined the K-9 unit.”
The Dallas Police Department said the investigation is still ongoing.