Dallas Police Chief Hall Fires Major at Heart of Sergeant's Exam Scandal

LaToya Porter poses with interim DPD Chief David Pughes after being promoted to major in 2016.

Dallas Police Chief U. Renee Hall fired police Maj. LaToya Porter on Thursday afternoon following a yearlong investigation into misconduct by Porter related to the department's sergeant's exam. Porter helped the department create the exam and operated a test-preparation company that charged fees to train officers hoping to take the exam.

During the summer of 2017, DPD contracted with a Minnesota-based company called IOS solutions to develop its new exam, which often takes months to prepare for. Porter, who'd established her test preparation business in June 2017, signed up with the company as a subject-matter expert as they prepared the test. She met with the company four times during the fall of 2017 before the exam was given to recruits in November.