Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

News

Dallas Police Reportedly Detained Pleasant Grove Homeowners After Mistaking Them for Burglars

October 28, 2021 4:00AM

Police barricades flooded Deep Ellum Sunday after a deadly shooting left several people in the hospital.
Police barricades flooded Deep Ellum Sunday after a deadly shooting left several people in the hospital. Michael Förtsch on Unsplash
Earlier this month, Sha-Galia Felder and her son Alexander were eating dinner and watching Netflix during a quiet weekend night at home. But around 9:45 p.m., they heard a loud banging and saw flashlights outside the front door.

When Alexander jumped up to investigate, he saw two Dallas police officers holding up their guns, according to FOX 4 News. One was already standing inside the house.

The officers had let themselves in through an unlocked, glass storm door, behind which the front door stood ajar. Law enforcement assumed the Felders had broken into the Pleasant Grove home after a neighbor called 911 to report what they thought was a burglary.

But to Alexander, the way that police handled the case could have quickly spiraled out of control.

Related Stories

I support

Dallas Observer
Dallas Observer
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Dallas and help keep the future of Dallas Observer free.
Support Us


"I want some change. Miscommunication could have led to somebody being hurt, seriously hurt or killed,” he said, according to that outlet. “I appreciate them responding, wholeheartedly, but I don’t appreciate how they assessed the situation. How they handled it was very poor.”

On Saturday, Oct. 16, police responded to a 911 call from someone who thought that the Dallas home on Menefee Drive was being robbed, according to FOX 4.

The caller later explained to Alexander that when they’d driven to dinner that night, they saw the Felders’ front door open. When they drove back home and the door was still open, they called the police to report a suspected burglary.

After law enforcement arrived, Alexander held up his hands and asked why they were there, complying with officers’ commands. His mother said she asked police for permission before getting up.

Standing outside on the front porch, Alexander spoke with Dallas officers while a neighbor filmed on their phone. The neighbor also tried explaining to police that the Felders lived at the home, according to FOX.

When Sha-Galia eventually stepped outside, she peppered police with questions about why they were there and why they had their guns drawn. Officers told her that they thought something was wrong because of the way Alexander had run toward the front door.

What was wrong, Sha-Galia countered, was that police had startled them with their loud banging.

"Whatever happened to knocking on the door? ‘Sir, ma'am, we got a phone call and we just want to stop and check to make sure everything is OK,’” she said. “But that’s not what happened."

Sha-Galia wants an apology from Dallas police but hasn’t received one, according to the article. The incident prompted her to file an internal affairs complaint with the department.

A DPD spokesperson told the Observer that the department’s Internal Affairs Division has been communicating with Sha-Galia, who has also been advised to submit a complaint.

The spokesperson declined to provide specific details about the incident until the division has reviewed the complaint. Officials will also decide whether to launch an administrative investigation.
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Simone Carter, a staff news reporter at the Dallas Observer, graduated from the University of North Texas' Mayborn School of Journalism. Her favorite color is red, but she digs Miles Davis' Kind of Blue.
Contact: Simone Carter

Trending News

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation