Dallas Police Arrest Two in Dallas ISD Serial Robberies

Dallas police made two arrests in the string of robberies near Dallas ISD school campuses that have shaken up students, parents and employees over the last month Thursday. Roshun Dixon, 17, and Christopher Wade, 18, both admitted being involved in at least one of the crimes, police said.

Beginning Feb. 15, at least five students reported being robbed of their cell phones and other property as they hung around their middle school or high school campus in the afternoon, after school was done for the day. In each of the incidents, men approached the students and demanded they hand over their stuff. Victims in four of the robberies reported that the robbers had a gun.

Dixon and Wade allegedly robbed students at Kimball High School, Roosevelt High School and Stockard Middle School. The suspects hit Holmes Middle School twice, according to police.