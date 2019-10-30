Judge Your Neighbors’ Presidential Preferences With this 2020 Donations Map

Just in case you didn't have sufficient reason to be suspicious of your neighbors, a new report from RentHop, a New York-based apartment listing firm, has hit your friendly Observer news vertical's inbox this week, breaking down North Texas' 2019 presidential donations by ZIP code.

No longer must anyone wonder just how many of their fellow Dallas, Garland or Highland Park residents are actual, cash-donating members of the MAGA or Beto O'Rourke cults, because we can all just look it up, without having to dig through any pesky FEC forms or anything.

There's oodles of interesting data to be gleaned from the map embedded above, but perhaps the biggest thing that stands out is just how Democratic Dallas — the city, not the region — has become. While President Donald Trump has received donations from 959 city residents so far this year, the most of any single candidate, Democrats have taken in 70% of all donations from the city.

Former U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke meets voters in Dallas on Oct. 27, 2018. Brian Maschino

We'll stop and note here that RentHop mapped unique donations, rather than dollar amounts, because it feels that's a better way to gauge how individual voters feel.

Among Democrats, O'Rourke received far and away the highest number of donations, with 778, which is 500 more than his closest challenger in the city, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who received checks from 270 Dallas residents. Sen. Bernie Sanders, former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren round out the Democratic top five in Dallas, in that order.

There aren't many surprises looking at the data at the ZIP code level. The president's best Dallas-area ZIP codes are in Plano (75093) and University Park (75225). O'Rourke, on the other hand, thrives in some of the areas in which he performed strongest during his 2018 Senate campaign, including East Dallas (75214) and downtown (75201).

North Texas' suburbs weren't nearly as hospitable to Democrats as Dallas itself. In Arlington, 60% of donations went to Republican candidates — meaning, in almost all cases, President Trump. In Fort Worth the gap between parties was smaller, but 52% of all unique donations went to GOP candidates.

Play around with the map, judge those closest to you, and get back to us in the comments.