Here’s What You Need To Do To Get Ready for Dallas’ Rental Assistance Program

As unemployment claims in Texas skyrocket, some tenants in the Dallas-Fort Worth area are finding themselves at odds with their landlords.

Monday, Dallas is set to begin taking applications for its novel coronavirus rent and mortgage assistance program. The city isn't making the program's website or phone number available ahead of its launch, but Dallas staff revealed Tuesday afternoon just what you'll need in order to apply, in case you want to get a head start.

Dallas is giving out about $13.7 million in city and federal funds. Those who qualify for the program will get up to $4,500, payable in three $1,500 installments to their landlord. If you've been hit by COVID-19 and want help from the city, get ready to jump through a few hoops.

To apply for the program, residents will be asked to complete a brief survey either online or over the phone to ensure they are eligible for the program. The city will have 20 operators available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to complete the phone surveys, but the city prefers potential applicants get screened online.

Two or three days after applicants complete the initial screening, city staff will get in touch to begin the formal application process, which includes matching the person seeking help with the right assistance program, a home inspection and the city signing up the applicant's landlord to receive the money.

The whole process should take between three and four weeks, according to Thor Erickson, a project manager with the city. Facebook

Twitter

The whole process should take between three and four weeks, according to Thor Erickson, a project manager with the city.

All applicants will be required to provide the city with digital versions of Texas identification cards or driver's licenses for every adult in the household, Social Security cards for every adult and child in the household, birth certificates for all kids in the house and proof of all income including unemployment benefits and Social Security. If you're a renter, you'll need to present a copy of your lease, proof of occupancy for all household members and proof of how COVID-19 has affected your family.

Homeowners also need to provide a copy of their latest mortgage statement.

Once applicants collect the pile of documents, they can use their phone's camera, a scanner app or a home printer scanner to digitize the documents for upload to the city. Documents must be shared with the city within one hour of the call that follows initial screening.

Applying is no guarantee of getting any help. The program is first come, first served.