 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
The Robert E. Lee statue stood in Lee Park, now Turtle Creek Park.EXPAND
The Robert E. Lee statue stood in Lee Park, now Turtle Creek Park.
Patrick Williams

Here’s Who Paid $1.45 Million for Dallas’ Ode to Robert E. Lee

Stephen Young | June 13, 2019 | 4:00am
AA

Thanks to an addendum to the Dallas City Council's agenda Wednesday, we now know who felt flush enough to pay a million-and-a-half for Dallas' recently toppled tribute to the treasonous Confederate general, Robert E. Lee.

According to council documents, the high bidder in the city's online auction for the statue, until now known online by its screen name, LawDude, was Holmes Firm PC, an Addison law firm owned by Ron Holmes.

Related Stories

Holmes did not respond to a call seeking comment about his firm's plans for the statue.

Wednesday's big reveal came as the City Council finally signed off on the sale of the statue, which has been sitting in city storage in Grand Prairie since it was removed from Turtle Creek Park in September 2017. Cash from the sale will pay for the removal of the Lee statue, its plinth and the Confederate War Memorial that towers over Pioneer Cemetery near City Hall.

Losing out on the statue to Holmes were SMU football stadium namesake Gerald J. Ford, whose Diamond A Ford company's final bid came up just $2,500 short, and Simonton's Twinwood Cattle C.

Advocates for the statue's removal are happy with the sale.

The empty platform on which the Robert E. Lee statue stoodEXPAND
The empty platform on which the Robert E. Lee statue stood
Jim Schutze

"It's what I've been telling people for over a year," City Council member Philip Kingston told the Observer last week, when he discovered the statue's sale price. "I don't know how racial equity is a waste of money, but there was never any fiscal danger to the city at all because we always knew we were going to recoup all of the expenses (from taking down the statue) with the sale of the statue. I would hope people who opposed the removal will now feel better because it's clearly going to an owner that values it highly."

As a condition of the sale, Holmes can't display the statue within the Dallas city limits, nor can he give or sell the statue to someone who intends to do so.

 
Stephen Young has written about Dallas news for the Observer since 2014. He's a Dallas native and a graduate of the University of North Texas.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >