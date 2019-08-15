Dallas ISD Scores a B in New A-F School Ratings

Dallas ISD continued to perform above average in a new round of state A-F district ratings released Thursday.

The district scored a B rating for the 2018-2019 school year, the same grade it received the year before. But twice as many schools in the district received failing marks in this year's ratings as did in a similar report released last year.

This year's rankings mark the second A-F report released by the Texas Education Agency. The agency rolled out the first iteration of the report last year, giving letter grades to school districts but numerical grades to individual schools.

Supporters of the ranking system say it gives families an easy way to tell how their children's schools stack up against others statewide. But critics of the system, including Dallas ISD Superintendent Michael Hinojosa, have said it's an overly simplistic look at what goes on in school districts and unfairly penalizes districts with large percentages of students who come from low-income families, those who are English language learners and other challenges.

Although it maintained its B rating, Dallas ISD improved by five points over last year, climbing from an 81 for the 2017-2018 school year to an 86 for the 2018-2019 school year.

Of the district's 232 schools, 29 received an A rating and 102 earned a B. Eight Dallas ISD schools received an F rating in this year's report: Cedar Crest Elementary, Frederick Douglass Elementary, John Leslie Patton Jr. Academic Center, Kennedy-Curry Middle School, Nancy J. Cochran Elementary, Roger Q. Mills Elementary, Rufus C. Burleson Elementary and Wilmer-Hutchins Elementary. That's up from four schools that received an "improvement required" rating last year, the equivalent of an F on last year's rating scale.

Overall district ratings are based on districts' performance in three categories: student achievement, which is based on STAAR test outcomes and a number of other factors; school progress, which tracks how students improve over time; and a third category called "closing the gaps," which tracks growth among certain subsets of the student population, including English language learners and those from low-income families.

This year's report marks the first time individual schools have been assigned letter grades. In last year's report, districts were assigned letter grades, while individual schools were given a numerical grade based on a 100-point scale. Those numerical grades could easily be translated into a corresponding letter grade.