Dallas Set to Have First State Highway Named After an African American

"It's a beautiful thing, I believe it's the power of God. Because of God's power we were able to come together and get [the renaming] done," Wright's son, Calvin Wright, told the Observer. "I believe it will be a weight off our shoulders to get that vote in and finally get this done.





The Impact of Rev. S. M. Wright

At Tuesday's luncheon, City Council member Tennell Atkins, Dallas County Sheriff Marian Brown and Dallas ISD Trustee Maxie Johnson all spoke of the impact Wright had on advocating for South Dallas.



"We are going to see this thing through because it's the right thing to do," Johnson assured the group.



"Rev. Wright was a key figure during an era in the history of Dallas, who had both supporters and critics. But when you tally the score, the things he was able to accomplish were in the best interest of the community, and that legacy continues to this day," West said in a statement shared with the Observer. "I am glad that we were able to work with City of Dallas officials, Pastor S. M. Wright II and family and the community, to resolve a matter that was deeply personal to them and to many African Americans who live in the Dallas area."