 Dallas Suburb Named Top City Where Paychecks Go the Furthest | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

This Dallas Suburb Offers Texans the Most Bang for Their Buck, Study Says

Paychecks go a little bit further in one Dallas suburb, according to a new study. But three other North Texas cities also made the top 15.
September 18, 2025
Image: payday calendar
For some, payday isn't as fun as it is for others. Adobe Stock
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Since everything is more expensive these days, the question of how to make our dollars stretch even more has become as important as any other. Inflation continues to rage while our take-home pay stays even. That’s not a great combination for many Americans. According to a new study, families in Plano might have the answers on how to navigate all this more than most.

Personal finance services website GOBankingRates recently named Plano the No. 2 city in America where a paycheck goes the furthest. In its listing of the top 40 cities where one can get the most bang for one's buck, Plano landed just behind Gilbert, Arizona, southeast of Phoenix.

For the study, GOBankingRates took the top 100 American cities by population and considered factors including cost of living, average household expenditures, average home values and average mortgage payments. Plano scored high in all areas.

“Residents of Plano spend just 55% of their median household income on necessities,” an AOL recap of the study noted. “Thanks to a varied job market made up of lucrative telecommunications, technology and finance industries, the median income there is high. That means the average Plano resident has nearly $50,000 left over after paying bills and monthly mortgage.”

Why Plano?

If you follow this sort of thing and you have something against Plano, you might be getting tired of seeing the Collin County ‘burb mentioned in such superlative terms. Recent surveys have named Plano the top place to live in the U.S. and a top spot for renters.

In all fairness, there’s a reason for the praise. Plano schools are consistently highly rated, although Plano ISD has closed some campuses recently. The area is home to a high number of corporate headquarters, so the job market there is typically a strong one. The crime rate is relatively low, while parks and green spaces are plentiful.

The key to Plano’s high ranking on this list is just how much money is left over for the year, once the main bills are paid. GOBankingRates lists Plano’s median household income at $108,649 and an annual cost of necessities at $59,976, which means in this equation, there is $48,673 left over.

Many other North Texas cities fared well in the study, with Fort Worth coming in at No. 11 with $30,146 left over. Irving landed at No. 12 with $29,982 left each year after necessities for the average household and Garland showed $28,432 left over for the year to land at No. 14 nationally.
Image: Kelly Dearmore
Kelly Dearmore is news editor of the Dallas Observer. He’s held the position since November 2022. Since joining the team, Kelly has covered topics such as state and local politics, crime and public safety, education and immigration. A native Texan, Kelly has contributed to other publications including Texas Monthly, Dallas Morning News, Success Magazine and Cowboys & Indians Magazine.
[email protected]
Instagram
A message from Kelly Dearmore: If you value independent journalism, please consider making a contribution to support our continued coverage of essential stories and to investigate issues that matter.
Support TodaySupport Us Today
Image: Frisco Lead Pastor Admits to ‘Sexual Sin and Moral Failure’

Religion

Frisco Lead Pastor Admits to ‘Sexual Sin and Moral Failure’

By Kelly Dearmore
Image: Jasmine Crockett Slams Charlie Kirk’s Claim She Aims to ‘Eliminate the White Population’

Crime

Jasmine Crockett Slams Charlie Kirk’s Claim She Aims to ‘Eliminate the White Population’

By Alyssa Fields
Image: North Texas Airport Ranked as 'Worst Offender' for On-Time Departures

Transportation

North Texas Airport Ranked as 'Worst Offender' for On-Time Departures

By Kelly Dearmore
Image: Richardson Mayor Amir Omar Is an Outsider No More

Election

Richardson Mayor Amir Omar Is an Outsider No More

By Christian McPhate
Image: Jasmine Crockett Slams Charlie Kirk’s Claim She Aims to ‘Eliminate the White Population’

Crime

Jasmine Crockett Slams Charlie Kirk’s Claim She Aims to ‘Eliminate the White Population’

By Alyssa Fields
Image: Costly $2B Silver Line Launches As Suburbs Challenge DART’s Future

Plano

Costly $2B Silver Line Launches As Suburbs Challenge DART’s Future

By Alyssa Fields
Image: North Texas Airport Ranked as 'Worst Offender' for On-Time Departures

Transportation

North Texas Airport Ranked as 'Worst Offender' for On-Time Departures

By Kelly Dearmore
Image: Richardson Mayor Amir Omar Is an Outsider No More

Election

Richardson Mayor Amir Omar Is an Outsider No More

By Christian McPhate
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy. View our accessibility policy and AI policy. The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2025 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation