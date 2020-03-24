Lockdown: Tarrant, Collin* Counties Order Residents to Shelter In Place

Tarrant and Collin counties issued their own shelter-in-place orders Tuesday morning. Tarrant County's is lot like Dallas County's. Collin County's has a hole in it big enough to drive a truck through.

Dallas and Tarrant counties' orders require residents to stay home unless they are working at an essential business — like a grocery store, telecom provider or delivery service — going to get food or necessary household supplies or getting out individually for exercise.

Collin County's order allows any business to remain open, leaving it to the business itself to make sure it complies with Gov. Greg Abbott's statewide order. Abbott's order — intended to slow the advance of the novel coronavirus — bans dine-in service at restaurants statewide, closes bars and prohibits gatherings of more than 10 people.

"All businesses, jobs and workers are essential," Collin County Judge Chris Hill said. "Any business the cannot operate according to these guidelines cannot operate ... unless they can make changes to that business to bring themselves into compliance."

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price implored Cowtown residents not to overreact.

The stay at home order is essential, she said, to make sure the county's hospital system is not overrun.