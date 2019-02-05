Have a Dallas Misdemeanor Warrant? Time to Raid the Pantry.

This weekend, you can save yourself from a chance at spending a night or two in jail with the help of some canned goods.

The bad news for traffic scofflaws and anyone else walking around with a Dallas C misdemeanor warrant is that it's warrant roundup time. The good news is, this time the city's offering a discount on your warrant fees, if you're willing to go through a little trouble.

If you've got a warrant, or warrants, during the roundup, there's a chance that a Dallas city marshal could come calling at your home or place of business, hauling you in for your traffic, petty theft or public intoxication tickets.