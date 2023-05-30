 Dallas Weather Sees Air Quality Alert, Possible Storms | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

News

What's With the Air Quality Alerts in Dallas?

May 30, 2023 3:09PM

There's an official "Air Quality Alert" in Dallas until 9:45 p.m. Tuesday.
There's an official "Air Quality Alert" in Dallas until 9:45 p.m. Tuesday. Screenshot
If you own an iPhone and live in the North Texas area, you may have noticed that the weather app is warning users of an “Air Quality Alert.” In fact, the current Dallas alert — issued on Monday evening — will stay in place until 9:45 p.m. Tuesday.

So, what’s a person trying to get by in Big D supposed to make of this bad-air notice?

The website AirNow.gov places the level of ozone in the area at an orange ranking, meaning that it’s unhealthy for sensitive groups. People with health conditions like asthma, those who stay outside for at least six hours per day, and older adults and young Texans are asked to slash their air exposure by spending less time outdoors.

North Texas weather oracle Pete Delkus with WFAA also weighed in with a Tuesday morning tweet.

“It's an Ozone Action Day,” Delkus wrote. “Higher levels of ozone are expected during the afternoon hours. Groups with respiratory issues should limit outdoor time. This happens with warmer temps, low winds, sunshine & pollution. It can be reduced by limiting driving.”

Yikes, limiting driving? Good luck to commuters, given the region’s relative lack of public transportation solutions.

The Environmental Protection Agency tracks the matter in its air quality index reports. The annual summary for Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington from last year indicates we suffered through 49 days that were unhealthy for sensitive groups, and three days that were unhealthy for everyone.
The North Texas region was placed on an "Ozone Action Day" alert earlier this month, too. During such days, healthcare service provider MedStar sees a spike in respiratory condition response volumes — at times up to 24% higher.

A meteorologist with CBS News Texas noted this type of poor air quality usually peaks between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. If you start to feel some symptoms coming on and are having trouble breathing, seek an indoor room with air conditioning.

Oh, and get this: Certain parts of North Texas might also get some scattered thunderstorms on Tuesday. Delkus tweeted in the morning that the rain could be heavy at times, and there’s a potential for lightning and gusty winds.
Rain may sound nice and all, but it's not always a friend to allergy-prone folks, as it can reportedly exacerbate seasonal allergies. A phenomenon called “thunderstorm asthma” can occur, which is triggered by forming storm clouds that sweep up pollen grains.

Suggestion: With the air quality alert and potential impending thunderstorm asthma, now might be a good time to bust out your best Bubble Boy get-up.
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Simone Carter is a staff news reporter at the Dallas Observer who graduated from the University of North Texas' Mayborn School of Journalism. Her favorite color is red, but she digs Miles Davis' Kind of Blue.
Contact: Simone Carter

Trending News

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation