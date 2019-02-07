Bob Stoops Reportedly Set to Be Named Head Coach of Dallas XFL Team

Dallas' XFL franchise is set to make a far bigger front-office hire than anyone could've expected when Vince McMahon's Alpha Entertainment announced plans to revive its football league in December. According to multiple media reports, the league will announce that former University of Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops will be the Dallas team's first head coach and general manager.

Stoops' hiring is expected to be unveiled as part of a press conference at Globe Life Field, the soon-to-be former home of the Rangers that will serve as the home field for the XFL team when it begins play in 2020.