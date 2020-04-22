 
Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

4
Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, the reigning hegemon of the Texas Senate
Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, the reigning hegemon of the Texas Senate
Gage Skidmore

The World Reacts to Dan ‘There Are More Important Things Than Living’ Patrick

Stephen Young | April 22, 2020 | 4:00am
AA

Early in the pandemic, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick just wanted to kill granny. Now he wants to throw as many of us overboard as necessary to bring back his true love, America's economy.

As he so often does, Patrick appeared on Tucker Carlson on Monday night. After sounding a little like he might walk back his previous comments about older Americans sacrificing themselves so that their younger counterparts might enjoy America's bounty, he decided to make things worse.

"And what I said when I was with you that night, there are more important things than living. And that's saving this country for my children and my grandchildren and saving this country for all of us," Patrick said.

Patrick's comments started an internet brush fire Tuesday. Here's some of the best of the gleeful skewering:

Many suggested that Patrick lead by example.

Others followed a similar theme but called back to one of American politics' most shocking public incidents.

Patrick's general "Texaness" was questioned.

Many Twitter users rushed to protect legendary sportscaster and radio host Dan Patrick.

Patrick's social media team clearly had a rough day.

The lieutenant governor might screw around and start a revolution, if @RealNotWally proves prescient.

 
Stephen Young has written about Dallas news for the Observer since 2014. He's a Dallas native and a graduate of the University of North Texas.

