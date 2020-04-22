The World Reacts to Dan ‘There Are More Important Things Than Living’ Patrick

Early in the pandemic, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick just wanted to kill granny. Now he wants to throw as many of us overboard as necessary to bring back his true love, America's economy.
As he so often does, Patrick appeared on Tucker Carlson on Monday night. After sounding a little like he might walk back his previous comments about older Americans sacrificing themselves so that their younger counterparts might enjoy America's bounty, he decided to make things worse.
"And what I said when I was with you that night, there are more important things than living. And that's saving this country for my children and my grandchildren and saving this country for all of us," Patrick said.
Patrick's comments started an internet brush fire Tuesday. Here's some of the best of the gleeful skewering:
Many suggested that Patrick lead by example.
Then by all means @DanPatrick, you go first asshole. #COVID19 https://t.co/bvDbYCjRv2— Carl Blair (@RealCarlBlair) April 21, 2020
Others followed a similar theme but called back to one of American politics' most shocking public incidents.
@danpatrick if there are things more important than living it's time you did the "Budd Dwyer Kick"— legitimate president of bolivia(@crowbarcosmic) April 21, 2020
Patrick's general "Texaness" was questioned.
You would have supported SantaAnna and you know it— Terry_FortWorth (@TFortworth) April 21, 2020
GOP tired: ”It is wisest to always err on the side of life.” - George W. Bush, 2005— David Leftwich (@DavidLeftwich68) April 21, 2020
GOP wired: “There are more important things than living.” - Dan Patrick, 2020
Should have let Mexico keep it....— Play Stupid Games, get Stupid Prizes (@play_prizes) April 21, 2020
Many Twitter users rushed to protect legendary sportscaster and radio host Dan Patrick.
Let's clarify:— Baritone Liberavoice (@redstmiscreant) April 21, 2020
On the left is GOOD Dan Patrick.
On the right is evil piece of shit Dan Patrick. pic.twitter.com/nNJbcLHPwO
Patrick's social media team clearly had a rough day.
Friendly Reminder: This account belongs to Dan Patrick the Hall of Fame SPORTSCASTER.— Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) April 21, 2020
The lieutenant governor might screw around and start a revolution, if @RealNotWally proves prescient.
Hey @DanPatrick: Can you name what this is? Keep saying that some things are more important than living and the American people might party like it's 1799. pic.twitter.com/AR7Ziwu5bi— Walter Kosumak (@RealNotWally) April 21, 2020
