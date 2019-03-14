DART Doing Everything It Can to Fix One of Its Biggest Problems

Depending on where you live, you might have some new options on DART this month.

There are few worse feelings for a North Texas transit commuter than the one that often hits just as they step off of one of DART's climate-controlled light-rail cars and onto the platform at one of the agency's more far-flung train stations:

"How fricking long is it going to be before I get home?"

That feeling that sucks in the heat, cold, snow or rain, knowing that the next bus is a half-hour, or more, away and that you might have a lengthy walk ahead of you even when your bus ride's over. Transit experts and officials have a phrase for it — "the last mile problem" — and it's especially bad on a commuter-focused system like DART.