Readers Respond: Does Colin Allred Want Boys in Girls' Bathrooms?

In a shocking development, people disagree on politics, even the ones who don't read the articles.
September 30, 2024
Colin Allred took aim at Ted Cruz's record on reproductive rights.
Colin Allred took aim at Ted Cruz's record on reproductive rights. Maria Crane
Last week we ran an article online taking a look at one of Sen. Ted Cruz’s most recent campaign commercials. Just as we did with his opponent Colin Allred not too long ago, we fact-checked the claims made in the TV spot.

Did you catch that last part?

WE FACT-CHECKED A COLIN ALLRED COMMERCIAL ALREADY.

Forgive the all cap treatment here, but we want to make sure everyone catches that part. It seems many folks on Instagram missed that section of the article where we explicitly state that we had already fact-checked an Allred ad and we even linked to that article. We say that many “folks” missed that mention instead of “readers” since it seems those wondering where our Allred fact-check was didn’t actually read the article before commenting.

Regardless, we know that many of you did give the article some of your time and attention, and we thank you for that. A good many of you clicked on the link to the older Allred article from the Cruz post, so we hope you enjoyed the, shall we say, fair and balanced, look at the messages that the two U.S. Senate candidates have been putting out there, as their race has come to be much tighter than it was right after the Super Tuesday primaries.

Although he’s been a prominent statewide figure for only a dozen years or so, Cruz has unquestionably become one of the most polarizing Lone Star lightning rods. Even if you take away the “what about Allred?” comments from our social media channels, Observer readers still managed to offer a robust slew of colorful comments.


From Tiara on Instagram:
YALL PLEASE GET CRUZ THE HELL OUTTA HERE. I STILL CAN’T BELIEVE WE PICKED CRUZ OVER BETO.

From Steve on Instagram:
It’s sad Dallas Observer can be bought by George Soros to publish lies.

From Petluvs on Instagram:
Ted Cruze flew to Cancun while grandmas were dying in Texas during the cold freeze. Foreigners, whom Ted Cruze and his masters hate, had to step in and do what they could to save the community. Along with the locals. So never approach me about Ted.

From Tony on Instagram:
Definitely voting the libertarian.

From David on Instagram:
Lol these verbal gymnastics would win you an olympic medal

From TennesseeFox22 on X:
fact checked???? you mean your opinion. If you print it no one believes it.

From Karl on Instagram:
You leftist hacks wouldn’t know a fact if it bit you!

From Mark on Instagram:
Let’s talk about the Border Bill that Ted Cruz voted against.

From Fred on Facebook:
The guy that famously wants term limits but won’t go away.

From Phil on Instagram:
So basically you fact checked him and it turned out to be true.

From Jonathan on Instagram:
I don’t believe anything no democrat’s ever say.

From Melemnetal on Instagram:
So many dudes suddenly caring about women’s sports for the first time in their life.

From Joe on Facebook:
Allred is a clown, bet he won’t want men in his daughters bathroom but he's ok with one in your daughters bathroom.

So that they feel included, just in case they do decide to finally click onto the article and read this far, here’s just some of the folks who didn’t read the original post last week.

From Sherri on Instagram:

And @dallasobserver did you invite the other candidate on the ballot? These days, people seem to want more options and I’m sure as a media corp you want to bring all the info to your audience. Thank you!

From Dana on Instagram:
But prob didn’t bother to check the dem candidate

From Robert Instagram:
Now fact check Allred

From Brandon in Instagram:
Was Allred fact checked as well, or was it biased?
