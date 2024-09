Readers Respond: Does Colin Allred Want Boys in Girls' Bathrooms?

YALL PLEASE GET CRUZ THE HELL OUTTA HERE. I STILL CAN’T BELIEVE WE PICKED CRUZ OVER BETO.

Last week we ran an article online taking a look at one of Sen. Ted Cruz’s most recent campaign commercials. Just as we did with his opponent Colin Allred not too long ago, we fact-checked the claims made in the TV spot.Did you catch that last part?Forgive the all cap treatment here, but we want to make sure everyone catches that part. It seems many folks on Instagram missed that section of the article where we explicitly state that we had already fact-checked an Allred ad and we even linked to that article. We say that many “folks” missed that mention instead of “readers” since it seems those wondering where our Allred fact-check was didn’t actually read the article before commenting.Regardless, we know that many of you did give the article some of your time and attention, and we thank you for that. A good many of you clicked on the link to the older Allred article from the Cruz post, so we hope you enjoyed the, shall we say, fair and balanced, look at the messages that the two U.S. Senate candidates have been putting out there, as their race has come to be much tighter than it was right after the Super Tuesday primaries.Although he’s been a prominent statewide figure for only a dozen years or so, Cruz has unquestionably become one of the most polarizing Lone Star lightning rods. Even if you take away the “what about Allred?” comments from our social media channels,readers still managed to offer a robust slew of colorful comments.From Tiara on Instagram:From Steve on Instagram:From Petluvs on Instagram:From Tony on Instagram:From David on Instagram:From TennesseeFox22 on X:From Karl on Instagram:From Mark on Instagram:From Fred on Facebook:From Phil on Instagram:From Jonathan on Instagram:From Melemnetal on Instagram:From Joe on Facebook:From Sherri on Instagram:From Dana on Instagram:From Robert Instagram:From Brandon in Instagram: