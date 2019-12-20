 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

4
Footage released by the department shows Aaron Dean raising his gun.
Footage released by the department shows Aaron Dean raising his gun.
Fort Worth Police Department

Ex-Fort Worth Police Officer Indicted on Murder Charge in Shooting of Atatiana Jefferson

Lucas Manfield | December 20, 2019 | 1:28pm
AA

Aaron Dean, the former Fort Worth police officer who shot and killed a black woman in her home, was indicted by a grand jury for murder on Friday morning.

Atatiana Jefferson, 28, was playing video games with her 8-year-old nephew in October when a neighbor called a non-emergency police hotline after noticing the home's front door was open. Dean responded, and shot and killed Jefferson after she came to the window to investigate.

The family's attorney, S. Lee Merritt, wrote on Twitter following the indictment, "Atatiana’s family is relieved but remain cautious that a conviction and appropriate sentence is still a long way away."

Dean has posted a $200,000 bond and remains free while awaiting trial.

Body cam footage of the incident released by the Fort Worth Police Department showed Dean walking around to the back of the home before seeing Jefferson approach the window. He shouted "Put your hands up! Show me your hands!" before immediately shooting through the window. In the video, Dean never identifies himself as a cop.

According to Dean's arrest warrant, Jefferson had taken a handgun from her purse and pointed it to the window before Dean shot her.

Merritt has accused the Fort Worth police department of having a "brutal culture" in need of reform. In a press conference following the killing, he said, “The Fort Worth Police Department is on pace to be one of the deadliest police departments in the United States.”

Fort Worth Police Chief Ed Kraus has told reporters that he's referred the case to the FBI for potential civil rights violations.

Jefferson's killing follows on the heels of the murder of Botham Jean in his home by former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger. Her criminal case garnered national attention, and she was sentenced to 10 years in prison in October.

 
Lucas Manfield is an editorial fellow at the Observer. He's a former software developer and a recent graduate of Columbia Journalism School.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >