Former Richardson Mayor Guilty in Federal Corruption Beef

A federal jury in Sherman found former Richardson Mayor Laura Jordan guilty of corruption-related crimes Thursday afternoon. Jordan accepted cash, trips, $24,000 worth of home renovations and a job with a $150,000 annual salary in exchange for supporting a large mixed-use development near Central Expressway, prosecutors alleged.

Jordan, whose last name was Maczka at the time, is now married to the developer behind the project.

In 2015, plans for the 1,000-apartment Palisades project drew sharp protests from the NIMBY neighbors in the Canyon Creek and Prairie Creek neighborhoods adjacent to the proposed complex. They wrote more than 300 letters to the Richardson City Council opposing the project, which they said would bring crime and overcrowded schools to their neighborhood, lowering property values.