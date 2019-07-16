Former Dallas City Council Member Carolyn Davis Killed In Car Crash

An alleged drunk driver killed former Dallas City Council Member Carolyn Davis Monday night, according to multiple current council members. The crash on East Ledbetter Road in Oak Cliff also seriously injured Davis' daughter, Melissa Davis-Nunn.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the Davis family and all of District 7, as we mourn the loss of a D7 champion, Honorable Carolyn Davis," Adam Bazaldua, the current representative for Davis' former Fair Park district, wrote Tuesday morning. "Life is precious and can change in an instant, never miss an opportunity to tell those closest to you that you love them!"

Bazaldua's colleague's shared similar sentiments as news of Davis' death trickled out.

"I was honored to eventually be able to call her friend." — Omar Narvaez Facebook

Twitter

More shares reddit email



"Ms. Davis was always very kind to me personally, open to listening to all sides of an issue, and was known for serving her constituents with her huge heart. She was a daughter of Dallas and over the years I was honored to eventually be able to call her friend," District 6 Council Member Omar Narvaez said.

Davis served eight years on the city council before leaving office in 2015 due to term limits. She remained a fixture a city hall, frequently lobbying for low-income housing projects, until March, when she pleaded guilty to federal corruption charges.

According to WFAA, the man police think killed Davis has at least four previous DWI charges. He is expected to be booked into jail once he leaves the hospital.

Davis admitted to taking more than $40,000 in kickbacks to support a project from developer Ruel Hamilton. Hamilton has denied bribing Davis.