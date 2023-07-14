 Former Dallas Police Chief David Kunkle, Dead at 72 | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

News

Former Dallas Police Chief David Kunkle Has Died at 72

July 14, 2023 2:58PM

Former Dallas police chief David Kunkle died on Friday at the age of 72.
Former Dallas police chief David Kunkle died on Friday at the age of 72. Can Turkyllmaz
Former Dallas police chief David Kunkle died on Friday, according to multiple reports. Kunkle, 72, served as chief in Dallas from 2004 until his retirement in 2010. Kunkle also served as police chief in Grand Prairie and Arlington, after beginning his career as a Dallas beat cop in 1972.

In 2021, Kunkle and his wife, former television news reporter Sara Dodd, announced he had been diagnosed with Lewy body dementia. According to The Dallas Morning News when breaking the story, Lewy body dementia is “a disease caused when protein deposits, called Lewy bodies, develop in nerve cells in the parts of the brain tasked with thought, memory and movement.”

NBC 5 reported that Kunkle addressed his diagnosis and uncertain future at an event in 2021.

“Ultimately, it’s going to be fatal. I don’t know if it’s going to be two years or 10 years, but it’s progressive and each day it gets a little bit worse,” the report quoted Kunkle as saying.


“Dallas is a stronger city because of former @DallasPD Chief David Kunkle,” tweeted Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson on Friday. “Chief Kunkle’s service saved lives and set a new standard for police leadership across the nation. He will be remembered always for his dedication to keeping Dallas residents safe. May he rest in peace!”

During his time as chief in Dallas, Kunkle developed a reputation for gaining positive results and ushering in favorable changes throughout the department. WFAA notes that Dallas’ crime rate dropped in each of his six years on the job. “The city reached its lowest number of murders in 40 years, dropping from 248 murders the year he started to 148 when he left,” the WFAA report states.

In a written statement, current Dallas police Chief Eddie Garcia remembered Kunkle fondly.

“I had the honor of meeting Chief Kunkle the week that I arrived in Dallas,” he wrote. “He left a legacy, and [a] very high bar to achieve for any leader of this organization.”

Funeral arrangements for Kunkle have not yet been announced.
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Kelly Dearmore is the News Editor for the Observer. His work has appeared in Texas Monthly, Success, Dallas Morning News and Cowboys & Indians, among other outlets. He lives in Carrollton with his wife, kids and angelic mother-in-law.

Trending News

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation