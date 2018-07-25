Dallas' Extreme Heat Sucks Now, Could Suck Worse in the Future, Scientists Say

Last week's heat wave wasn't the beginning, but it wasn't the end, either. Dallas has seen sustained extreme heat before, notably in the summers of 1980 and 2011, but the city could see months of temperatures well above 100 degrees if Texas, the U.S. and the rest of the world don't do anything to slow global warming, according to climate researchers.

Between 1979 and 2012, according to information released Tuesday by the Union of Concerned Scientists, Dallas — or, more accurately, the Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington metro area — saw an average of 13 days annually when the heat index, which measures how hot it feels outside, topped 105. As we saw throughout last week, days when the heat index exceeds 105 are likely to cause the National Weather Service to put out heat advisories. They push the local electrical grid to the breaking point and endanger those without easy access to air conditioning, too.

If average temperatures continue to rise, climate scientist Juan Declet-Barreto says, they could combine with factors already present in North Texas' climate to exponentially increase the number of dangerously hot days over the coming decades.