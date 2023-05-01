Gov. Greg Abbott Sinks to 'a New Low' with Tweet About Cleveland Murders

On Sunday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced a $50,000 reward for information leading to Orepesa’s capture. But he did so with an insensitive tweet that some Twitter users viewed as "victim shaming."
“Announcing a $50K reward for a @TxDPS top 10 fugitive who is in the country illegally and killed five illegal immigrants Friday night,” the tweet said. “I also directed #OperationLoneStar to be on the lookout for the criminal and any attempts to flee the country.”
Of course, the governor’s tweet riled up plenty of folks who were less than impressed with his bounty announcement. Noting the citizenship status of the deceased isn’t only unnecessary, at best, and heartless, at worst, but in this case, it may also be inaccurate.
Carlos Eduardo Espina, who describes himself as a community organizer and immigrant activist, tweeted that the governor is wrong about at least one of the victims, including a snapshot of what he says is the permanent resident ID card for Diana Velasquez Alvarado.
“I just spoke to the husband of one of the victims. He confirmed to me that his wife was a permanent resident of the US," he wrote. "He even sent me a picture of her ID confirming this."
Whether any of the victims were living in Cleveland, just north of Houston, legally or illegally, shouldn't be a factor in the discussion according to many people who criticized Abbott’s tweet. For his part, longtime Fort Worth Star-Telegram columnist Bud Kennedy suggests the governor may not necessarily be the best source for this type of information anyway.
“Finding the killer is more important than chiding the governor here,” Kennedy wrote. “But only the federal government can accurately determine anyone’s civil immigration status. Comments from any other source are speculation.”
Sen. Roland Gutierrez had no qualms chiding the governor. On Sunday night, the state senator, who represents Uvalde, where 19 children and 2 teachers were murdered at Robb Elementary School last May by an assailant armed with an assault-style rifle, tweeted: "A new low for @GregAbbott_TX, who continues to do nothing to keep #Texas safe from #GunViolence. Greg, how was an undocumented person able to obtain an AR-15 in the first place? I’ll tell you why. It’s because you and other Republicans have made safe gun laws nonexistent. I challenge you to show some actual political courage and #DOSOMETHING. #txlege."
Since it’s buried at the bottom of the governor's tweet, it might be easy to miss, but Abbott's pointing out that he has directed Operation Lone Star to “be on the lookout for the criminal” likely isn’t comforting to many of his constituents. Operation Lone Star is Texas’ costly, controversial border patrol effort designed to crack down on illegal immigration, and it has been ensnared in accusations and litigation involving civil rights since its 2021 launch.
Gov. Abbott has not made any further announcements regarding the victims of the Cleveland shooting or the reward since his tweet on Sunday. His office did not return calls from the Observer requesting further comment.