10 Better Ways for Dallas to Get Rid of the Confederate War Memorial

Following a Dallas City Council discussion Wednesday, it seems clear that Dallas' Confederate War Memorial is going to get removed from the park between Dallas City Hall and the convention center at some point. A majority of the council wants it gone, and there is little public resistance to the obelisk's removal. Thanks to Dallas' bureaucracy, however, it's going to take some time, perhaps months, to actually get going on the takedown, because the council has yet to take a final vote and, even after it does, the Dallas Landmark Commission will have to sign off on the process. (We're assuming the commission members will OK the removal rather than face the prospect of being labeled a bunch of Jim Crow-loving racists by, well, us to start with.)

Once the approval is final, dumping the statue is going to be expensive. According to city staff, getting rid of the thing and storing it are going to cost $480,000. It doesn't have to be that way, though.