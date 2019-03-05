 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/dallasobserver
4
Watch Columnist Jim Schutze Talk Journalism, Race Relations with William Jackson Harper
Courtesy of The Wild Detectives

Watch Columnist Jim Schutze Talk Journalism, Race Relations with William Jackson Harper

Chase Carter | March 5, 2019 | 4:29pm
AA

Back in the 1980s, our own lovable, irascible Jim Schutze wrote a book called The Accommodation: The Politics of Race in an American City, laying out the history of race relations in Dallas in the wake of the civil rights movement. It may now be out of print, but one man is determined to revitalize Schutze's work by adapting it for the stage.

William Jackson Harper is a son of Dallas, a stage performer both on- and off-Broadway, and a playwright whose recent work Travisville chronicled land-grabbing around Fair Park in the '60s and '70s. Oh, sorry for burying the lead: he also plays Chidi Anagonye in the hit NBC show The Good Place.

Tonight, Schutze and Harper will meet at The Wild Detectives bookstore in Oak Cliff to talk about journalism, Dallas' race relations since the book was published, how it was adapted for the stage, and much more. If you can't make it out, don't fret: we will be streaming the talk live from our Facebook page starting around 6:45 p.m.

Continue Reading

If you want to ask either a question, leave a comment on our Facebook post promoting the event. Alternatively, email your questions to our Social Media Editor (chase.carter@dallasobserver.com). 

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: