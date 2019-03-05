Watch Columnist Jim Schutze Talk Journalism, Race Relations with William Jackson Harper

Back in the 1980s, our own lovable, irascible Jim Schutze wrote a book called The Accommodation: The Politics of Race in an American City, laying out the history of race relations in Dallas in the wake of the civil rights movement. It may now be out of print, but one man is determined to revitalize Schutze's work by adapting it for the stage.

William Jackson Harper is a son of Dallas, a stage performer both on- and off-Broadway, and a playwright whose recent work Travisville chronicled land-grabbing around Fair Park in the '60s and '70s. Oh, sorry for burying the lead: he also plays Chidi Anagonye in the hit NBC show The Good Place.

Tonight, Schutze and Harper will meet at The Wild Detectives bookstore in Oak Cliff to talk about journalism, Dallas' race relations since the book was published, how it was adapted for the stage, and much more. If you can't make it out, don't fret: we will be streaming the talk live from our Facebook page starting around 6:45 p.m.