 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Joshua Brown, a key witness for the state of Texas against Amber Guyger, was shot and killed Friday night.EXPAND
Joshua Brown, a key witness for the state of Texas against Amber Guyger, was shot and killed Friday night.
Brian Sevald

Key Witness in Guyger Murder Trial Shot and Killed in Dallas

Stephen Young | October 6, 2019 | 5:04pm
AA

One of the state's most memorable witnesses against former Dallas Police Department officer Amber Guyger was shot and killed late Friday night in Dallas, Lee Merritt, one of the civil attorneys representing Botham Jean's family, confirmed Saturday.

Joshua Brown, 28, lived across the hall from Jean in September 2018. Almost two weeks ago, he testified that he heard overlapping voices in the hallway just before two gunshots on Sept. 6, 2018, the night Guyger murdered Jean.

Dallas police got a call about a shooting at the ATERA apartments in the 4600 block of Cedar Springs. Witnesses pointed officers to a man lying on the ground in the complex; he'd been shot multiple times.

Related Stories

Paramedics took the man to Parkland, but he did not survive. Witnesses who heard the shots told officers they saw a four-door, silver sedan speeding away from the scene. Police did not identify Brown because he did not have any identification on him at the time he was shot.

Saturday, Merritt confirmed Brown's identity. 

According to Merritt, Brown's mother said that her son had no enemies.

"(Brown) was ambushed at his apartment complex as he got out of his car and shot at close range. His mother asked that I do whatever it takes to get to the bottom of his murder," Merritt said on Facebook Saturday. She suspects foul play, and it is difficult to rule it out. He had no known enemies. He worked for a living. He was not in the streets. We need answers. Immediately."

Sunday afternoon, DPD officially identified Brown and said that he died from "multiple gunshot wounds to the lower body." The information about Brown's injuries contradicts a Saturday claim by Merritt that Brown was shot in the mouth.

 
Stephen Young has written about Dallas news for the Observer since 2014. He's a Dallas native and a graduate of the University of North Texas.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >