Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

Dallas County

Leading Weather Wizard Says North Texas Is 'Not Moist,' Points Finger at 'Severe Drought'

January 7, 2022 4:00AM

Does Pete Delkus have the power to do more than merely predict the weather?
Does Pete Delkus have the power to do more than merely predict the weather? Wfaa, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons
Your socks aren’t getting soaked, you don’t need an umbrella and you’re probably glad for the lack of rain, but here comes weather wizard Pete Delkus to tell you why you’re wrong. (He didn’t say you’re wrong, but we know Pete well enough to hear that tiny hint of judgment in his voice, even when he’s tweeting.)

On Thursday, WFAA’s Delkus took to Twitter to announce the bad news: We’re in a drought, a severe one, the first of its kind to hit North Texas since the summer of 2018.

“We now have widespread, severe drought across North Texas,” Delkus wrote. “This is the first time most of the metroplex has been in severe drought since summer 2018. If you take a look at the numbers, we're behind 5.69" of rain since last fall. #NOTmoist” (Us neither, Pete. Us neither.)

So, even as the winter cold sets in, we’re suffering from a bad case of “not moist,” Delkus says. But there might be some luck in our future: Saturday is meant to rain in the Dallas, and though it’s probably not enough to get us out of the drought, we’ll certainly be less not moist.
Although you probably (or maybe didn’t?) notice, Texas endured quite a drought in 2021. Record heat waves lasted through the fall and into early winter.

Related Stories

I support

Dallas Observer
Dallas Observer
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Dallas and help keep the future of Dallas Observer free.
Support Us


In any case, next week will still have some cold weather, with lows on Sunday and Monday in the 30s but highs nearly (but not quite) hitting 60. (Just Thursday, the low sank down to 25 degrees, a pretty chilly experience, if you ask us.)

And before you even get your hopes up, the weather’s not nearly bad enough for U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz to pack up and ship off to the ritzy resorts of Mexico. (You'll have to wait 'til February and see how the grid holds up for a more conclusive answer on Cruz's travel plans.)

No matter how you slice it, the weather should probably be a concern. According to Texas A&M University, December was the hottest on record in Texas in the last 130 years. Last year's drought, as it turned out, was much worse than experts had expected.

So, Delkus has got a point. And for the record, at the Observer, we appreciate his dogged updates. (He's our favorite weatherman, for Pete's sake.)


And if you find it in your heart, Pete, bring the rain. Please, Pete. 
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Patrick Strickland is the news editor at the Dallas Observer. He's a former senior reporter at Al Jazeera English and has reported for the New York Review of Books, The Guardian, Politico EU and The New Republic, among others.
Contact: Patrick Strickland

Trending News

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation