Texas Tech Loses in Final, Lubbock Avoids Being Reduced To Ashes

The lesson here is not to park on Broadway in Lubbock on a game day.

In some ways, maybe Lubbock dodged a bullet.

Things were, by all accounts, pretty subdued there Monday night after Texas Tech's heartbreaking overtime loss to Virginia in the NCAA national championship game.

That's not to say that everyone took the loss with grace.

Currently in Lubbock, Texas: Call out “Fuck Virginia” and people will call it back out, anywhere, anytime! pic.twitter.com/Me4cx0BXaS — sammy jane (@samanthebrown) April 9, 2019



But the city didn't see the same wholesale chaos it saw after the Red Raiders' Final Four win over Michigan State on Saturday night, when people in Lubbock predictably — maybe even understandably — lost their shit.

During a celebration that continued into the small hours of Sunday morning, fans came together to bask in the glow of a historic win, and also to flip a car that was parked along Broadway. KHOU posted the video to YouTube:

The Lubbock Police Department reported that revelers also set scooters on fire. Officers fired tear gas to disperse the crowd, and the roads were clear by 1:45 a.m.