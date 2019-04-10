 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/dallasobserver
4
The lesson here is not to park on Broadway in Lubbock on a game day.EXPAND
The lesson here is not to park on Broadway in Lubbock on a game day.
taka4332/iStock

Texas Tech Loses in Final, Lubbock Avoids Being Reduced To Ashes

Silas Allen | April 10, 2019 | 4:00am
AA

In some ways, maybe Lubbock dodged a bullet.

Things were, by all accounts, pretty subdued there Monday night after Texas Tech's heartbreaking overtime loss to Virginia in the NCAA national championship game.

That's not to say that everyone took the loss with grace.


But the city didn't see the same wholesale chaos it saw after the Red Raiders' Final Four win over Michigan State on Saturday night, when people in Lubbock predictably — maybe even understandably — lost their shit.

During a celebration that continued into the small hours of Sunday morning, fans came together to bask in the glow of a historic win, and also to flip a car that was parked along Broadway. KHOU posted the video to YouTube:


The Lubbock Police Department reported that revelers also set scooters on fire. Officers fired tear gas to disperse the crowd, and the roads were clear by 1:45 a.m.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >