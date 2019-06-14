 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Police were able to track murder suspect Kendrell Lavar Lyles using data from Muhlaysia Booker's cellphone.EXPAND
Police were able to track murder suspect Kendrell Lavar Lyles using data from Muhlaysia Booker's cellphone.
iStock/DallasO75219

Alleged Serial Murderer Trolled Killing Ground for Prostitutes, Police Say

Stephen Young | June 14, 2019 | 4:00am
AA

Kendrell Lavar Lyles frequently looked for prostitutes near the area where police believe he shot and killed Muhlaysia Booker on May 18, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

The affidavit, released Thursday afternoon, details the investigation that led Dallas police to Lyles. Police believe that he committed two additional murders in the weeks following Booker's death.

An unidentified witness tipped off police after Booker allegedly shot and killed Leticia Grant on May 22 in Far North Dallas. The witness gave police information that they say only could have been provided by the person who shot Grant or by someone who saw the shooting.

Related Stories

Booker's cellphone records also put Lyles in the area of the shooting at the time Grant was shot, according to police. 

The day after shooting Grant, police say Lyles shot and killed Kenneth Cichocki after arranging a Xanax deal via Facebook Messenger.

As police looked into Grant's and Cichocki's killings, they found that Lyles drove a Champagne-colored Lincoln LS that resembled the light-colored Lincoln LS witnesses saw Booker getting into on the 2800 block of Lagow Street three hours before her death. Police found Booker, who was the subject of a brutal videotaped assault just weeks earlier, shot to death in East Dallas.

Police tracked Booker's cellphone, which wasn't found with her body, to multiple locations that matched the location of Lyles' phone.

On June 5, a witness met with police and picked Lyles out of a photo lineup, telling cops that he or she knew Lyles as "Mississippi" and that Lyles trolled the area around Lagow Street in Fair Park for prostitutes. 

lyleswarrant.pdf
 
Stephen Young has written about Dallas news for the Observer since 2014. He's a Dallas native and a graduate of the University of North Texas.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >