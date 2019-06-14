Alleged Serial Murderer Trolled Killing Ground for Prostitutes, Police Say

Police were able to track murder suspect Kendrell Lavar Lyles using data from Muhlaysia Booker's cellphone.

Kendrell Lavar Lyles frequently looked for prostitutes near the area where police believe he shot and killed Muhlaysia Booker on May 18, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

The affidavit, released Thursday afternoon, details the investigation that led Dallas police to Lyles. Police believe that he committed two additional murders in the weeks following Booker's death.

An unidentified witness tipped off police after Booker allegedly shot and killed Leticia Grant on May 22 in Far North Dallas. The witness gave police information that they say only could have been provided by the person who shot Grant or by someone who saw the shooting.

Booker's cellphone records also put Lyles in the area of the shooting at the time Grant was shot, according to police.

Kendrell Lavar Lyles Collin County

The day after shooting Grant, police say Lyles shot and killed Kenneth Cichocki after arranging a Xanax deal via Facebook Messenger.

As police looked into Grant's and Cichocki's killings, they found that Lyles drove a Champagne-colored Lincoln LS that resembled the light-colored Lincoln LS witnesses saw Booker getting into on the 2800 block of Lagow Street three hours before her death. Police found Booker, who was the subject of a brutal videotaped assault just weeks earlier, shot to death in East Dallas.

Police tracked Booker's cellphone, which wasn't found with her body, to multiple locations that matched the location of Lyles' phone.

On June 5, a witness met with police and picked Lyles out of a photo lineup, telling cops that he or she knew Lyles as "Mississippi" and that Lyles trolled the area around Lagow Street in Fair Park for prostitutes.