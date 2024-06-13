Experts Say Dallas Has a Squatter Problem and State Lawmakers Are Ready to Evict

The building’s fire alarm was deactivated. Offices were converted into living quarters. Cameras were removed. Liquor bottles were strewn about. And it all happened under the city’s nose.

Located a block from City Hall, the city-owned building that formerly housed the Family Gateway Resource Center took less than a year to fall into complete disrepair. The building was vacated in summer 2023 in “completely clean” condition, a statement by Family Gateway said, and was vandalized, infested with bugs and covered in trash and human feces in the months it sat empty. By the time police entered the facility last month, at least 20 individuals, some with animals, had made the abandoned building into their home.

A gate leading to the building’s outdoor playground had been left unsecured, said Council Member Jesse Moreno, who chairs the Housing and Homelessness Solutions Committee and whose district includes the building, in a memorandum addressing the building’s condition. While working on an unrelated project aimed at mitigating homelessness on S. St. Paul Street he learned of individuals living in the center, leading to a facility walkthrough that left him “gravely concerned.”

“Signs of long-term living conditions were seen, including a makeshift iron, an air conditioning unit, and various clothes and sundries. The bathroom toilets were clogged and nearly overflowing with feces and urine,” the memo states. “Evidently, there were signs of living conditions on the roof, including a workout bar, chairs and toys.”

Moreno told the Observer he plans to hold the city accountable for properly securing, cleaning and monitoring the facility and for preventing the disrepair from happening in other city-owned facilities. But the conditions that come with unauthorized visitors inhabiting a property is not a new phenomenon.



"I believe that squatting is a significant issue that our residents have experienced," Moreno told the Observer. "I expect that our City Staff will pursue all options available to them under the law to ensure quality of life for our residents, including the protection of their own property from criminal acts."

The problem of squatting is one the Texas Legislature plans to address in the 2025 legislative session. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick charged the Senate Committee on Local Government with tackling the statewide problem of “squatters,” people who occupy a property without the owner’s knowledge or consent and who are often difficult to legally remove once discovered.





Squatting Addressed on the State Level

Twenty minutes into the Senate Committee addressing squatting, state Sen. Lois Kolkhorst was “outraged.” Residents from across Texas spoke at the hearing, sharing “alarming” tales of homes being taken over by uninvited tenants. One Mesquite resident told the committee about her possessions being sold in a yard sale while she was in Florida caring for her ailing mother. A San Antonio property owner told legislators she came face to face with a weapon while conducting an inspection of units she believed to be empty.

“I invited the public from all over the state to tell their horror squatter stories and proposed solutions. This should not be happening in Texas,” said state Senator Paul Bettencourt, who chaired the hearing. “We are going to make it easy for homeowners and business owners to ‘Come and Take it Back’ from squatters."

Legislators want to clarify the laws surrounding squatting to make it easier for victimized homeowners to receive legal assistance and aid from law enforcement. Because the state does not have a legal definition for squatting, legal loopholes — such as debates over whether squatting is a civil or criminal matter — have left many homeowners unable to quickly reclaim their property. In most instances, property owners are left with no choice but to engage in an eviction process with the illegal inhabitants, a process that is as lengthy as it is costly.





In Texas, anyone "squatting" in your home is breaking the law.



They are criminals violating TX laws like criminal trespass & criminal mischief (Tex. Penal Code 30.05 & 28.03).



Also, the Texas Castle Doctrine empowers Texans to use force to defend themselves & their property. — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) March 29, 2024

David Howard, executive director of the National Rental Home Council, told the committee a recent survey revealed nearly 500 ongoing instances of squatting in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Bettencourt said data from Harris County law enforcement led him to believe there could be as many as 10,000 squatting cases in the state currently.

A spokesperson for the Dallas police department told the Observer that squatting cases are not tracked by the department, but charges of burglary or criminal trespass could be used to address a squatter at a Dallas property.

In a message recently posted to X, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said squatters are “breaking the law,” and Texans are entitled to “use force to defend themselves and their property.”