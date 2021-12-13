Philip Kingston Has His Eyes on a Seat at the Dallas County Commissioners Court

He filed paperwork Thursday afternoon to have his name on the ballot in the Democratic primary for the district, WFAA first reported.
Kingston told WFAA: "District 2 on commissioners court is not being governed properly. I’m a candidate with a track record of accomplishments, and moving things forward, and protecting our democratic values rather than behaving like a child and suing the county."
The filing deadline for the race is Monday, Dec. 13. As of Friday, Kingston is one of three Democrats looking to face off with Koch. The other contenders are Andrew Sommerman, a local attorney, and Tom Ervin, a Democratic precinct chair in East Dallas.
Kingston, also a local attorney, had his District 14 City Council seat taken from him by David Blewett in 2019. Blewett represented the district until May this year when he was beat in the City Council elections by Paul Ridley, Kingston’s former plan commissioner.
Kingston told D Magazine he had no intention of running until he heard districts were being redrawn in such a way that Koch would be his representative.
“I can’t be represented by somebody like that,” Kingston told D Magazine. “It’s not OK. … There hasn’t been any particular showing of competence on just basic policy accomplishments for the betterment of the people of Dallas.”
Kingston told the Observer he likes and respects both of his Democratic opponents. That said, he thinks he's the best person for the job.
"I am the only candidate in this race that has the experience and record of accomplishment to deliver positive change for the people of Dallas County on day one," Kingston said.
In a Twitter post accompanied by a photo of Pee-wee Herman, Koch wrote: “He finally made it to Democrat Headquarters to file for Dallas County Commissioners Court District 2! I received my early Christmas present, failed City Councilman @PhilipTKingston will do more to get me re-elected than anyone could imagine. Thank you Philip and your huge ego!”
This year, the current commissioner sued the county over its face mask mandate. That was after he got kicked out of a Commissioners Court meeting for not wearing one.
On the phone with the Observer, Koch boasted of his accomplishments and didn’t seem all that worried about Kingston.
“It’s interesting that the guy that’s generating the most buzz is a guy that failed to win re-election because of his tremendously poor performance as a city councilman, but also just as a human being,” Koch said. “He’s rude and dismissive, pretends as though he knows it all, and probably has about half of what he needs to actually sort through policy. It’s going to be a very interesting race.”
He said he led a shift in how the county handles IT and has fought the use of the death penalty since being a commissioner.
“I’ve been a very big change agent, and I’m very proud of the work that I’ve done there,” Koch said. “And I don’t think Philip Kingston can really with a straight face say that he has done as much, at all, but certainly not in the period of three years.”
Koch also tried to block the redrawing of his district because he wanted to keep a pocket of “Anglo folks in the northeast corner” of the district. The county’s voting rights consultant then told Koch it was a violation of the Federal Voting Rights Act to redraw districts based on race, according to The Dallas Morning News.
While he may not be too threatened by Kingston, Koch said he’s preparing for him to be his opponent after the primary.
“My assumption is that because of Philip Kingston’s name recognition, he’ll probably be the favorite,” Koch said. “I have to safely assume it’s going to be Philip Kingston that I’m running against and I am so, so confident that the voters in District 2, even if it is slightly more Democrat-leaning right now, are absolutely going to reject his brand of rudeness, silliness, and just the complete inability to accomplish what the people need to live a good life here in Dallas County.”
Kingston says he’s accomplished plenty in Dallas, including cite-and-release policies for small marijuana possession charges and getting rest breaks for construction workers, as well as expanding parks and trails, and improving transportation infrastructure.
If elected, Kingston said, "The two immediate opportunities for the county are to properly invest the historic infrastructure funds available and to energize the Elections Department to defend our voters from Republican attacks on the right to vote."