'More Crimes Than a Hollywood Script': Dallas Raid Turns Up Cocaine, Meth and $1.6 Million

July 23, 2021 4:00AM

Last week, a major drug bust went down in southeast Dallas.
Last week, a major drug bust went down in southeast Dallas.
Last week, authorities seize $1.6 million in cash, 14 firearms and large quantities of cocaine and methamphetamine at a southeast Dallas home.

Federal agents and local police arrested Hector Manuel Castro-Quirino, 47, and Vanesa Ann Cervantes, 38, and charged them with taking part in a drug conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute.

“Mr. Castro and Ms. Cervantes were allegedly involved in more crimes than a Hollywood script,” ATF Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey C. Boshek II said in a news release this week. “Fortunately for the people of Dallas, their criminal escapades came to a crushing end last week.”

Last month, law enforcement began an investigation after being tipped off about drug dealers working out of a Dallas home on South Acres Drive, according to court documents. After that, Dallas Police Department officers worked with state and federal agencies to conduct a string of undercover drug deals with the home’s inhabitants.

DPD Narcotics carried out a "thorough investigation" of the home and suspects, and a search warrant was executed by the department's SWAT unit without incident, DPD spokesman Juan Fernandez said by email.

Law enforcement raided the home on July 13. After being confronted in the kitchen, Cervantes was arrested and Castro-Quirino tried to escape to the attic before he surrendered. Attorneys for the two did not return the Observer’s requests for comment.

Searching the master bedroom, officers retrieved large amounts of drugs stashed in five gallon-sized plastic bags and distribution-sized plastic bags containing meth and cocaine. They also obtained drug ledgers outlining payments received and customer information.

The 14 firearms — some of which were loaded — were also discovered in the master bedroom. They were stashed in various drawers and on top of dressers, and one was found behind a door. Large sums of money in a banker box and trash bag were found in the bedroom, as well as some that had been stuffed into shoeboxes and long tube socks.

According to court documents, Castro-Quirino said he owned the firearms and made certain admissions about his drug trafficking. He estimated he received a kilogram of meth on a monthly basis and a kilogram of cocaine each week.

The currency taken from the home totaled $1,598,185.00.

"This investigation was significant in regard to the amount of narcotics recovered, the amount of currency seized, and especially the number of firearms recovered," Fernandez said. "This investigation is an excellent example of a place network investigation, that is a cornerstone of Chief Garcia's violent crime plan. These types of investigations are crucial to disrupting criminal networks and reducing violent crime in our city."
