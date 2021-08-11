Texas Democrats Squabble as Some Ditch D.C. Quorum-Breaking Trip

After the start of the first special legislative session in July, more than 50 Texas Democratic lawmakers broke quorum and flocked to Washington. There, they met with national politicians and conducted a robust media tour, all in the name of one goal: protecting voting rights.
But nearly a month after their departure from the state, the Democrats’ track record has been pockmarked by bad PR. And after four liberal legislators broke from their colleagues to return to the Texas Capitol on Monday, the state’s Democrats are fighting among themselves.
Early on in the quorum-break, Republicans framed the D.C. trip as a vacation after a Miller Lite case was pictured on a bus that Democrats had boarded. Later, two Democrats did the party's image no favors when they reportedly ditched D.C. to go on holiday in Portugal.
After Gov. Greg Abbott announced a second called session beginning last Saturday, many of the D.C. Democrats’ plans were still unclear. Now, it appears that the liberal lawmakers' fortified front may have a few cracks.
On Monday, CBS Austin reported that four Democratic state representatives had left D.C. and reported to work: James Talarico of Round Rock, Mary González of Clint and Art Fierro and Joe Moody, both of El Paso. The state House was still several members shy of reaching a quorum, but the quartet’s move appeared to indicate the winds had begun to shift in the Republican majority’s favor.
Emails to the four Democrats were not returned by publication time, and CBS Austin reported that those lawmakers aren’t granting interviews until later this week.
Soon, certain Democrats who’d remained in D.C. lashed out at the lawmakers who’d returned. In a tweet, Richardson state Rep. Ana-Maria Ramos posted a photo of what appeared to be Talarico, González and Moody in the state Capitol, along with the caption “you all threw us under the bus today! Why?”
In another tweet, Ramos again blasted her colleagues’ choices.
@jamestalarico @RepMaryGonzalez @moodyforelpaso you all threw us under the bus today! Why?
“Democrats like @TurnerForTX and @jamestalarico checked in today to help Republicans pass anti-voter bills,” she said. “There is currently an injunction stopping TX from arresting Democrats, yet these Democrats on the floor today chose to participate in voter suppression.”
(The Texas Supreme Court has since voided that temporary restraining order, allowing for the arrest of quorum-busting Democrats once more, according to The Texas Tribune. On Tuesday, the House authorized their arrests.
Dallas state Rep. Jasmine Crockett also seemed to condemn those colleagues, writing, “it’s a Team Sport… now we see who plays what positions on the Team…
"The fact that some of us secured a Temporary Restraining Order to protect ALL of us, yet some are trying to please the Governor and His OPPRESSIVE Agenda?! JUST WOW!" she continued.
Ramos and Crockett did not return the Observer's interview requests by publication time.
I've said this before… it's a Team Sport… now we see who plays what positions on the Team… The fact that some of us secured a Temporary Restraining Order to protect ALL of us, yet some are trying to please the Governor and His OPPRESSIVE Agenda?! JUST WOW! #txlege
Nearly 20 years ago, Texas Democrats left the state to break quorum on redistricting legislation. Such bold moves may attract awareness to an issue, but it’s still a “political stunt” that could potentially backfire, said Matthew Eshbaugh-Soha, a political science professor at the University of North Texas.
While Eshbaugh-Soha appreciates the effort behind the push, he said it isn’t a sustainable strategy. It's also unlikely to lead to congressional voting rights legislation.
“Eventually, you’re going to have to come home. Eventually, you’re going to have to do your job as a representative,” Eshbaugh-Soha said. “You may not like it, but it’s not a strategy that’s going to succeed.”
While Democrats are attempting to prevent a Republican-backed elections bill, they’re also blocking other legislation, such as pay increases for retired teachers, Eshbaugh-Soha said. The liberal lawmakers who returned to the House this week may be facing pressure from their constituents to “get back and do their jobs.”
Naturally, some die-hard Texas Democrats are frustrated with their colleagues, he added. But criticizing them on Twitter could “poison the well” and potentially undermine their collective goal.
The called-out colleagues could be more reluctant to work with them in the future, Eshbaugh-Soha said. And the longer lawmakers refuse to work together, the greater the political divide may deepen.
“Unfortunately, I think this is just another illustration that we’re so far apart on issues that we’re willing to leave town and not engage, versus trying to come up with something that we’re supposed to be doing as representatives,” Eshbaugh-Soha said. “I think it’s a sign of the times.”