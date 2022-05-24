Some Dallas Residents Oppose Sobering Center, Other Plans for Sites to Help the Homeless Population

“‘We’re providing opportunities to aid people in distress through compassionate care, establishing a sustainable pathway to healing for the most vulnerable segment of our population,’” West said. “Then, you caveat that … by saying, ‘The projects must be reflective of the public use, serving the community interests as identified by local engagement.’ That’s a step beyond what you’ve said for the other two sites.”



From the outside, it looks like a continuation of the north-south divide in Dallas.



“If you’re a community member just looking at this for the first time, it looks like you’re sending all the problem stuff, the really needy uses, to the south, and you’re letting whatever the county decides the community up there wants and is going to be willing to take in District 10 to be put on their side,” West said. “That’s the impression I get from this presentation.”



Crossley said what they presented is the result of what they’ve heard from each community.



“So, communities [around] the Hampton Road facility have said they would choose to have a sobering center at the Hampton Road facility and RIGHT Care?” West asked.



“We’ve gotten a hundred emails to say they don’t want it,” someone else at the meeting could be heard saying.



Crossley said no one in the community asked for the sobering center, that each property can be used for different purposes, that these were just some of their ideas and that they still needed to be approved by the community.



Council member Carolyn King Arnold said she originally voted against the Hampton Road project. It is in District 3 but borders her District 4. Arnold said the pushback might look like "NIMBYism," but it’s not. She said the communities just want a voice when it comes to what goes in their backyard. To Arnold, the community is saying, “We don’t want to be an afterthought.”



“I have to express the message given by the folks that hired me,” Arnold said. She said that she suggested a person for the group that would help determine the use for each property. If staff already have their own plans, Arnold said, she’s not sure what the group is supposed to be doing.



But staff maintained that these were just their ideas and that there will be more community input. “We try to come to you with some ideas and some examples,” Tolbert said. “That’s really what you see.”



Tolbert said they’ve met with District 3 residents and plan to do so even more.



“I’m just going to tell you what I’m getting from the community,” Arnold said, preparing to read feedback she got from a resident. The resident who wrote Arnold said they think homelessness in the Central Business District should be tackled first.



“Staff is lost,” the resident wrote. “I would ask that you propose staff take a pause on all proposed homeless centers outside of the [Central Business District] for 18 months, get the [Central Business District] under control, then start additional homeless centers outside of the [Central Business District]. Let’s not use the words potential or suggested because it appears you are already in motion.”



Community listening sessions regarding the plans for these properties are set through June 8.

