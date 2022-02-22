Support Us

From Fires to Thunderstorms to Wintry Mix: This Week's Weather Forecast Is Taking Us for a Ride

February 22, 2022 4:00AM

This week's weather is going to have some ups and downs.
The forecast in Dallas this week is delivering some rickety and potentially deadly roller-coaster vibes, swinging from warm to positively frigid at breakneck speed.

Some might have thought we’d made it to spring, but winter isn’t quite done with us yet. Buckle up, y’all: This week is going to make for a seriously bumpy ride.

Sunday and Monday brought with them elevated fire danger thanks to the unfortunate combo of gusty winds, higher temperatures and low humidity. One blaze was put out on Sunday in North Richland Hills after a factory fire lit the grass behind it, according to CBS-DFW.

Texas A&M Forest Service, meanwhile, told FOX 4 that it has responded to 160 fires from January to February. That's double the 80-fire average we'd normally face during that time period.

Dallas had a high of 81 degrees on Monday. But forecasters warned that beginning that evening, North Texas could be contending with potential thunderstorms.

If such storms were to touch down, the weather soothsayers over at WFAA forecasted possible strong winds and large hail Monday night. But the experts also noted that most of the region would again dry up by the following morning.

For a minute on Tuesday, it looked like the roller-coaster might end. Temperatures were forecasted to cruise around a lovely 70 degrees, but the ride would be far from over.

As WFAA reported, North Texans might have to reach for their sweaters later on Tuesday as temperatures descend thanks to an arctic front.

It’s been three weeks since a snowstorm shuttered school districts across the region, one that some feared could again cause the power grid to buckle. Luckily, Winter Storm Landon was milder than its predecessor, and we might just have to deal with one more spell of wintry precipitation before the weather starts to warm.

Still, to get there, we’ll have to endure what one Twitter user called “cold ass rain,” a term that WFAA weatherman Pete Delkus has endorsed on social media as meteorologically sound.
Wednesday could greet parts of North Texas with a mix of sleet and freezing rain, with temperatures in the 30s.

Freezing rain and sleet may again appear on Thursday morning in some areas. Meanwhile, Weather.com is putting Friday at a bearable high of 44 degrees, which is still pretty cold but better than another round of wintry precipitation.

So, yes: From fires to thunderstorms to cold-ass rain, North Texas is having one heck of a weather week. We’ll be happy when we can trade this roller-coaster ride for a dip in the lazy river.
Simone Carter
