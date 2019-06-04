Second Trans Woman Killed in Dallas in Less Than a Month

Police are investigating the death of Chynal Lindsey, a 26-year-old transgender woman who was found dead Saturday at White Rock Lake. Lindsey is the second black transgender woman to be killed in Dallas in less than a month.

A woman whose body was found Saturday evening at White Rock Lake is the second black transgender woman to be killed in Dallas in less than a month, police said.

Officers found Chynal Lindsey, 26, at 5:32 p.m. Saturday at 4100 W. Lawther Drive, Dallas Police Chief U. Renee Hall said. Lindsey's body showed "obvious signs of homicidal violence," Hall said during a Monday afternoon press conference.

Lindsey was the third black transgender woman to be killed in Dallas since October. No arrests have been made in any of those killings.

"We are concerned," Hall said. "We are actively and aggressively investigating this case."

Chynal Lindsey Photo provided

Hall said the department has contacted the FBI, which will investigate whether Lindsey's killing constitutes a hate crime. Although she said investigators don't have evidence to suggest a serial killer is targeting transgender women, she warned people to stay vigilant.

Lindsey's death comes two weeks after the slaying of another black transgender woman in Dallas. Police found the body of Muhlaysia Booker, 23, lying face-down on Valley Glen Drive near Ferguson Road just before 7 a.m. May 18.

Booker's death came shortly after she was beaten in an altercation in an apartment complex parking lot in East Oak Cliff. In April, video surfaced on Facebook of a group of men beating Booker in the parking lot of Royal Crest Apartments. Police later arrested Edward Thomas, 29, in connection with the beating and said investigators were still seeking more suspects. Police haven't arrested anyone in connection with Booker's death.

Last October, Brittany White, 29, was shot to death in a parked car at the 7100 block of Gayglen Drive in southeast Dallas.

In April, another transgender woman was stabbed and left for dead, but survived, police said. Police have not released that woman's name.

Although police haven't said they think the cases are related, there are common threads, DPD Maj. Vincent Weddington said during a May 21 news conference. Two of the women were in the area of Spring Avenue and Lagow Street at the times they were attacked. Investigators also learned that two of the victims had gotten into a car with someone just before being attacked, while the third woman let someone into her car just before she was attacked.

"These cases, although not directly related at this time, do have similarities the public needs to be made aware of," Weddington said.