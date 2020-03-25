Three SMU Students Test Positive for Coronavirus

Three students at Southern Methodist University have tested positive for COVID-19, university officials said Wednesday.

The students tested positive for the disease, which is caused by the novel coronavirus, after leaving the area for spring break, SMU President R. Gerald Turner said in a letter to students and faculty Thursday afternoon. None of the students are on campus.

One of the students, a graduate student in the Cox School of Business, attended a class March 11 after returning from an international study trip. The student tested positive for the disease at a Dallas-area hospital March 15. The student lives off campus.

Two undergraduates in the Dedman College of Humanities and Sciences tested positive after going home for spring break. Neither student has been on campus since March 13. One of the students lives in Lloyd Common, an on-campus dormitory, with no roommate. The other lives off campus.