Strong Wind Topples Crane in Downtown Dallas

A powerful thunderstorm toppled a crane Sunday afternoon in downtown Dallas, authorities reported.

Dallas Fire and Rescue reported the incident was near 2600 Live Oak St., where the City of Dallas Office of Cultural Affairs' Latino Cultural Center is located.

NBC DFW reported that at least two people were injured when the crane collapsed into a building.

A powerful round of storms moved through North Texas on Sunday afternoon, causing roof damage, downed limbs and power outages across parts of the Dallas/Fort Worth area.