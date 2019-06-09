 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
A crane collapsed Sunday afternoon in downtown Dallas.EXPAND
A crane collapsed Sunday afternoon in downtown Dallas.
iStock/DallasO75219

Strong Wind Topples Crane in Downtown Dallas

Silas Allen | June 9, 2019 | 4:15pm
AA

A powerful thunderstorm toppled a crane Sunday afternoon in downtown Dallas, authorities reported.

Dallas Fire and Rescue reported the incident was near 2600 Live Oak St., where the City of Dallas Office of Cultural Affairs' Latino Cultural Center is located.

NBC DFW reported that at least two people were injured when the crane collapsed into a building.

A powerful round of storms moved through North Texas on Sunday afternoon, causing roof damage, downed limbs and power outages across parts of the Dallas/Fort Worth area.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >