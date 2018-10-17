Beto vs. Ted II: Not as Good as Godfather II, Not as Bad as Speed 2

After two debates in their race to the U.S. Senate, it's hard to imagine what Texas voters might've learned about U.S. Senator Ted Cruz or U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke that they didn't know going in. Tuesday night in San Antonio, as they did in Dallas a couple of weeks ago, Cruz and O'Rourke largely stuck to their scripts, avoided any big mistakes and preached to the choirs that have given them millions in what's become one of the most expensive Senate races in U.S. history. The race is just where it's been over the last week or so — competitive, but with Cruz holding an apparent lead in the mid-to-high single digits.

As Cruz and O'Rourke chattered back and forth about border security, tariffs and women's health Tuesday, what was striking was how both candidates used their opponent's positions to attack one another. To a liberal voter, Cruz's assailing O'Rourke for his support of socialized medicine, comprehensive abortion rights and impeachment of President Donald Trump sounds like a ringing endorsement. Same goes for conservative voters and Cruz when O'Rourke attacks the incumbent for shutting down the federal government to spite the Affordable Care Act, supporting the Trump tax cuts or denying global warming.

Beto O'Rourke, still hard at work on the campaign trail. Melissa Hennings