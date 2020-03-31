 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

4
Pro-choice demonstrators march in front of the Supreme Court in 2016.EXPAND
Pro-choice demonstrators march in front of the Supreme Court in 2016.
Pat Benic/UPI/Newscom

Texas' Coronavirus Abortion Ban Back In Effect

Stephen Young | March 31, 2020 | 1:38pm
AA

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's coronavirus abortion ban is back in place thanks to an emergency stay from the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The stay, according to the court, was issued so that it can give full consideration to an emergency appeal from the Texas attorney general.

The ban is a byproduct of an executive order issued week before last by Abbott banning elective medical procedures, ostensibly to preserve the state's supply of medical equipment. Once the ban was in place, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced that it also covered all abortions that didn't directly save the life of the woman carrying the child.

Abortion providers sued to stop the ban and won a temporary restraining order from a federal court in Austin Monday. Paxton immediately appealed.

Related Stories

Aimee Arrambide, the executive director of NARAL Pro-Choice Texas, accused Paxton of taking advantage of the COVID-19 crisis.

“Texans are losing their jobs, they are struggling to put food on the table, they can’t get COVID-19 testing – meanwhile indicted Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is doubling down on banning abortion," Arrambide said. "Ken Paxton and Greg Abbott – Texans know abortion is a time-sensitive procedure that can not be delayed without profound consequences and Texans will remember that when they needed help during a pandemic, their state leaders were too busy politicizing and banning abortion care.”

 
Stephen Young has written about Dallas news for the Observer since 2014. He's a Dallas native and a graduate of the University of North Texas.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

 

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.