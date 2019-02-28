Federal Court Stops Texas Secretary of State's Attempted Voter Purge

Texas needs to get more people into the voting booth, not fewer.

U.S. District Judge Fred Biery ordered Texas to tell all 254 counties in the state not to take any action, for the time being, on the list of registered voters sent to them in late January by Texas Secretary of State David Whitley's Office for citizenship verification.

Counties can attempt to verify whether registered voters are U.S. citizens as the case makes its way through the federal court system, but the court ordered Whitley to tell any counties taking action against people on the list to stop doing so. Biery also said that no county should remove anyone on the list from its voter rolls.

Whitley issued a press release and advisory to Texas' 254 counties about a month ago, warning that Texas had 95,000 potential noncitizens on its voter rolls. Whitley's announcement came on a Friday afternoon and got as much media attention as one would expect. Before the weekend was over, however, the list began to fall apart.