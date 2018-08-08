Texas Governor Abbott Pitches Bail Reform, but not the Good Kind

Let it never be said that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is incapable of reaction. Since the election of President Donald Trump, he's molded his priorities in the shape of the president, focusing on issues like "sanctuary cities," a term we're still waiting for him to define. After eight students and two teachers died in a mass shooting at Santa Fe High School this spring, Abbott took up the mantle of stemming school violence, issuing a 40-plus-page packet of recommendations, most of which the Legislature will pick up when it reconvenes in January.

Tuesday afternoon, Abbott addressed another hot-button issue, bail reform, in Waco. The governor wasn't, as one might've expected, reacting to the demands of criminal justice reform advocates. Instead, Abbott was provoked by a different stimuli — the case of Damon Allen, a 41-year-old state trooper shot during a traffic stop on Thanksgiving in Fairfield, about 60 miles east of Waco.

Following her husband's death, Kasey Allen went to Abbott to push for tougher bail conditions for those with a history of violence against law enforcement, as well as better sharing of information between law enforcement agencies. The suspect in Allen's shooting, Dabrett Black, was out of jail on a $15,500 bond for allegedly assaulting a Smith County sheriff's deputy.