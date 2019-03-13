Texas Health Policies Pushed Women to Have Later Abortions, New Study Finds

Second-trimester abortions increased 13 percent in Texas in the aftermath of 2013's House Bill 2 despite abortions decreasing by 18 percent generally, a study published Tuesday in Obstetrics & Gynecology shows. Overall, women seeking abortions were forced to wait an average of one week more to get an abortion after the law went into effect, according to the study, authored by researchers at the Texas Policy Evaluation Project.

As passed, House Bill 2 banned all abortions more than 20 weeks after conception, required any doctor performing an abortion in Texas to have admitting privileges at a hospital within 30 miles of the clinic the abortions are performed and required that abortion clinics be outfitted like hospitals, rather than day surgery centers.

In the aftermath of House Bill 2 passing the Legislature, more than half of the state's 40 abortion clinics closed. The U.S. Supreme Court overturned the admitting privilege and clinic requirements, but most of the clinics that closed never reopened. Nineteen healthcare clinics in the state provide abortions.