For One Day at Least, Texas' Legislature United on Issues Facing the State

As is typical for the first day of any session of the Texas Legislature, there was a lot of ceremony in Austin on Tuesday. Dozens of kids and other visitors were at the Capitol, gathered to see their parents and loved ones take the House or Senate oath of office for the first or 15th time. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott spoke to both chambers and, perhaps more important, incoming House Speaker Dennis Bonnen spoke to his new charges. Press conferences offered reporters reasons why this session is such a big deal — as if the ones that came before it were warm-ups for the real thing.

No matter who was at a microphone, everyone at the Capitol building seemed to be in agreement on one thing: Texas must confront its ongoing school finance crisis this session. On most issues the show of unity would've been remarkable, but in the case of school finance it's more likely that it reflects just how big the problem has grown.

In a short speech to incoming House members, Abbott mentioned just two policy priorities: school finance and property-tax reform, a longtime favorite of statehouse Republicans.