Lupe Valdez Campaign Says No Friday Night Debates, but Does It Really Matter?

When the 2018 race for Texas governor is done and dusted, the two major candidates in the election, Democrat and former Dallas County Sheriff Lupe Valdez and incumbent Republican Greg Abbott, likely will have debated at least once.

Both sides have already agreed to a debate, albeit not with each other, and all but one Texas governor's race since 1982 has featured some short of a showdown. Thursday, however, Valdez showed just how far away a debate deal is, demanding in a letter to the governor that, among other things, he agree to a debate on a night other than Friday.

"Why are you determined to shut Texans out? If you honestly want to represent all of Texas, which is your job, then work with us so that all Texans can participate in the conversation." — Lupe Valdez Facebook

"We both know that the conditions you are demanding are a slap in the face to the very people we are striving to serve," Valdez writes in her letter. "Why are you determined to shut Texans out? If you honestly want to represent all of Texas, which is your job, then work with us so that all Texans can participate in the conversation."