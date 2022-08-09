The Texas GOP Is Losing It Over FBI Raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago Residence

The search was reportedly part of an investigation into the way that Trump handled presidential documents at the end of his term. It’s alleged that he failed to overturn certain classified records, instead taking them back with him to Mar-a-Lago.
Trump announced the search in a statement on Monday.
“Such an assault could only take place in broken, Third-World Countries,” his statement read, in part. “Sadly, America has now become one of those Countries, corrupt at a level not seen before. They even broke into my safe!”
The Republican Party of Texas jumped to Trump's defense in a Monday tweet.
“Biden has crossed the Rubicon. If there was any doubt remaining, we are now living in a post constitutional America where the Justice Department has been weaponized against political threats to the regime, as it would in a banana republic,” the Republicans wrote. “It won’t stop with Trump. You are next.”
Many of the state’s conservative politicians aren’t shy about their unwavering support for Trump. Here’s how some of them responded to the raid.
Gov. Greg Abbott
Abbott blasted Monday’s FBI search as “next-level Nixonian” in a tweet. The Republican added that no administration had ever targeted a former president in the way that the current administration has aimed for Trump.
“This weaponizes power to squelch dissent,” Abbott continued. “Such abuses must have limits.”
With speculation that the former president could potentially land behind bars, we wouldn’t be surprised if Abbott tries to turn Texas into a “Trump sanctuary state.”
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz
Cruz slammed federal law enforcement on Monday, tweeting that the FBI’s raid was “corrupt” and its action “an abuse of power.” The junior senator similarly name-dropped former President Richard Nixon, who resigned in disgrace after the exposure of his involvement in the Watergate scandal.
Cruz also wrote that Congress needs to hold hearings and issue subpoenas to hunt down “answers.”
“Dems in charge will refuse, but the American people deserve to know why Biden is using the FBI as his political enforcers,” he said. “Tin-pot dictators do that, but that’s not how America works.”
U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson
Amarillo Congressman Ronny Jackson is one of Trump's most ardent defenders. In a tweet on Monday night, he wrote that the FBI had become an official "enemy of the people!!!"
Jackson echoed that language in a Tuesday morning tweet.
"Biden is turning the FBI into his secret police," he wrote. "His own personal weapon to SILENCE regime enemies. They hate your freedom. This administration is truly the ENEMY of the American people!!"
U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert
East Texas Congressman Gohmert once filed a lawsuit in an attempt to keep Trump, who’d just lost the 2020 election, in power. The conservative Texan again went to bat for the former president in a Monday tweet.
Gohmert’s written statement reeked of whataboutism and called the search a “third-world politics raid.” He also tossed around buzzwords like “dictator,” “Orwellian” and “Marxist.”
“This is an absolutely incredible move by the DOJ to pursue, harass and now invade the former President’s home, who had authority to declassify documents,” Gohmert wrote. “As we have seen with many January 6th defendants, the process is the punishment.”
Plano State Rep. Jeff Leach
Leach seems to want to have it both ways. In a July tweet, he wrote that the “nail in the coffin” for his Trump support was when Trump turned on then-Vice President Mike Pence. Leach added that Republicans needed someone new on the 2024 presidential ticket.
But Leach appeared to cozy back up to Trump in a tweet on Monday night.
“Would Clinton do this to Bush? Bush to Clinton? Obama to Bush? Or Trump to Obama? No,” the conservative politician wrote. “Because those men — for all their faults — were focused on governing.
“Radicals today are obsessed with Trump & conservatives — running roughshod over our Constitution,” Leach continued. “We must defeat them.”
Texas Nationalist Movement President Daniel Miller
Some social media users have started daydreaming of a civil war, a concept that was trending on Twitter Tuesday with the hashtag “#NationalDivorce.” But the state’s secession has long been a recurring wet dream for Texas Nationalist Movement (TNM) President Miller.
On Tuesday, Miller tweeted a link to his organization's website, where people can sign up to become TNM members. Later, he posted a tweet that strongly condemned the Mar-a-Lago search.
The way Miller and company see it, the raid was further evidence of a broken federal system.
"Texas will no longer tolerate a post-Constitutional union that requires us to submit to the destruction of our sovereignty and our inalienable rights,” he said in a tweet. “We can no longer be yoked to a 'Banana Republic' masquerading as a Constitutional Republic."
