The Texas GOP Is Losing It Over FBI Raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago Residence

Biden has crossed the Rubicon. If there was any doubt remaining, we are now living in a post constitutional America where the Justice Department has been weaponized against political threats to the regime, as it would in a banana republic. It won’t stop with Trump. You are next. — Texas GOP (@TexasGOP) August 9, 2022

This is next-level Nixonian.



Never before has the country seen an Administration go to such extent to use the levers of government to target a former President and political rival.



This weaponizes power to squelch dissent.



Such abuses must have limits https://t.co/Z7L9rW8hHO — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) August 9, 2022

2/x Congress must demand answers. We need hearings; we need subpoenas.



Dems in charge will refuse, but the American people deserve to know why Biden is using the FBI as his political enforcers.



Tin-pot dictators do that, but that’s not how America works. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 9, 2022

Biden is turning the FBI into his secret police. His own personal weapon to SILENCE regime enemies. They hate your freedom. This administration is truly the ENEMY of the American people!! — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) August 9, 2022

This is an absolutely incredible move by the #DOJ to pursue, harass and now invade the former President’s home, who had authority to declassify documents. As we have seen with many #J6 defendants, the process is the punishment. pic.twitter.com/w3RqxLRDf1 — Louie Gohmert (@replouiegohmert) August 9, 2022

Would Clinton do this to Bush? Bush to Clinton? Obama to Bush? Or Trump to Obama?



No.



Because those men - for all their faults - were focused on governing.



Radicals today are obsessed with Trump & conservatives - running roughshod over our Constitution.



We must defeat them. https://t.co/gAz61uA1Nd — Jeff Leach (@leachfortexas) August 9, 2022