All 12 Texas Senate Democrats Against Secretary of State Confirmation

Barring a couple of changes of heart or a couple of absences, acting Texas Secretary of State David Whitley will not be confirmed for the job, thanks to united opposition from Texas Senate Democrats.

Whitley has been under fire for the last month, following his questioning the citizenship of nearly 100,000 Texas voters. Whitley's data, which he passed on to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and county election officials for investigation, turned out to be flawed because it failed to account for naturalized citizens, among other problems. Three lawsuits have been filed against the state, challenging the list and any action that might be taken because of it.