 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/dallasobserver
4
The wall between the West Bank and East Jerusalem — in Texas, silence is also golden when it comes to criticizing Israel.EXPAND
The wall between the West Bank and East Jerusalem — in Texas, silence is also golden when it comes to criticizing Israel.
DZarzycka/iStock

Abbott Signs Bill Tightening Up Texas’ Anti-BDS Statute

Stephen Young | May 10, 2019 | 4:00am
AA

Two years ago, Texas got in line with many of its conservative sibling states and passed a law addressing one of its most pressing concerns — preventing any companies that participate in the boycott, divest and sanction movement from doing business with the state. This week, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill significantly softening the law.

The BDS movement calls on all governments to do exactly what the name suggests to Israel in protest of the country's occupation of Palestinian territory in the West Bank. A 2017 Texas law forbade any state entity from entering into contracts with individuals or businesses that support BDS, leading to a heap of legal trouble for the state.

Late last month, U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman ruled in favor of Bahia Amawi, a former speech pathologist with Pflugerville ISD, who recently sued the state over the law after she was fired from her job for supporting BDS.

Related Stories

“I was shocked because I didn't know what my position as a speech therapist helping kids improve their language in an elementary school had to do with economic harm to Israel and why the government was trying to be involved in restricting me in boycotting a certain entity,” Amawi told the Observer in December. “I felt like my rights were taken away and that I had no choice in what products I could purchase.”

Amawi claimed the Texas law violated her First and 14th Amendment rights. Pitman agreed.

"(T)he Court finds that H.B. 89’s plain text, the statements surrounding its passage, and Texas’ briefing in this case reveal the statute to be a viewpoint-based restriction intended not to combat discrimination on the basis of national origin, but to silence speech with which Texas disagrees," Pitman wrote in his decision.

This year's bill limits the number of companies subject to the law. Only companies with more than 10 full-time employees and contracts of more than $100,000 with the state would see their deals subject to cancellation, should they support BDS.

"The bill primarily makes our original intent clear, which is that it was not to pertain to small contracts and individuals," Texas Sen. Brandon Creighton said last month, as the Senate version of the bill was debated on the floor, according to the Texas Tribune.

Andre Segura, legal director for the ACLU of Texas, said the bill is still unconstitutional, despite its narrowed scope.

"A federal judge has already ruled in favor of protecting Texans’ right to boycott as they choose, and this attempt to narrow the law's reach does not cure the fact that it still directly violates the First Amendment," Segura said in a statement. "We will continue to defend the constitutional rights of all, and urge those who believe they will be targeted by this new law to contact us."

 
Stephen Young has written about Dallas news for the Observer since 2014. He's a Dallas native and a graduate of the University of North Texas.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >