New Fort Worth-to-DFW Airport Train Stuck in Its Tracks

As recently as Friday afternoon, the TEXRail, Trinity Metro's new rail project, was supposed to start taking riders from Fort Worth and other points west of DFW Airport to the hub's Terminal B on Saturday. The Tarrant County transit agency was practically counting down the hours on its social media accounts.

It didn't happen.

Late Friday afternoon, Trinity Metro somberly announced that the train's first paid run had been delayed indefinitely.

"Trinity Metro TEXRail commuter rail service will not begin passenger service as planned on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019," read the agency's somber press release. "We have been unable to get clearance to operate the entire 27-mile corridor from the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA). We will announce the start of passenger service as soon as we obtain full clearance from the FRA to operate the entire railroad."

Paul Ballard, TEXRail's president and chief executive, told The Dallas Morning News that, although it's been hard to connect with officials in Washington D.C., the delayed debut is not directly tied to the ongoing government shutdown.

For those of you who must get to DFW Airport from Fort Worth using public transportation, you can pick up the TRE at either of the stations serving the city, take it to CentrePort/DFW Airport station, and then take one of DART's shuttles to the airport proper.