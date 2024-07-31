VIDEO: Dallas Police Bodycam Footage Shows Officer-Involved Shooting

Earlier this week, Dallas police released a collection of bodycam, dashcam and apartment surveillance footage related to an officer-involved shooting on July 25.
A group of four men in a stolen truck tried to escape from police when they were blocked into a parking space in an apartment complex in the 9600 block of Golf Lakes Trail, just off Central Expressway in Northeast Dallas. The stolen GMC pickup, driven by 21-year-old Damon Price, was rammed into a marked DPD car, sending it onto the car's hood before the truck fell to its side where it struck a marked police SUV.
In quick succession, the four suspects exited the truck and began running; one of them, 17-year-old Eric Lampkin-Scarbrough, wearing a black face covering, carried a modified handgun.
In the video provided by DPD, Deputy Chief William Griffith stated that one of the officers viewed the suspect with the gun as “an imminent threat” and fired his handgun at Lampkin-Scarbrough, who was hit by a bullet, but continued to run around the side of the apartment complex. He was apprehended quickly and officers administered first aid after discovering a bloody bullet wound on the left side of the suspect’s waist.
While being treated at the scene, the suspect complained that his “lungs are hurting” and told the officers that he “did not need these handcuffs.” Lampkin-Scarbrough was taken to a hospital for treatment of the non-life-threatening injury.
Price and another suspect, 19-year-old Deantae Moore, were arrested at the scene after a short chase on foot. Griffith said that Moore was later questioned for a March double homicide in Dallas, and has since been charged with capital murder in connection with that crime. Four guns were recovered from the scene, two of them stolen, according to DPD Chief Eddie Garcia.
The fourth suspect, whose identity has not been released, has not been arrested yet. When introducing the footage in the video, Griffith noted that this was the fourth officer-involved shooting for the department in 2024.